ITV Sports Correspondent David Chisnall was pitch side at the Deva stadium with the latest on the border row.

Chester Football Club has postponed its up-coming match after it was not able to reach a 'definitive resolution' with the Welsh government over its claims it broke Covid rules.

The club's ground straddles the English-Welsh border and was told by the administration it had broken rules imposed in Wales effectively banning crowds from matches.

But the club maintains it is an English club, playing in an English league, and expected English rules - allowing its 2,000 strong crowd to attend - to apply.

Now club bosses say, in agreement with the National League, it has postponed its next home match against Brackley Town on Saturday, 15 January, saying it is "not prepared to risk the security of the Club or our supporters".

The Under 19s National League Academy Cup tie with FC Halifax Town on Wednesdayevening has also been postponed.

[We] do not yet feel that this matter has reached a definitive resolution and will be obtaining further legal advice. Chester FC

The club says the only entrance to the site is in England and it has always been registered as a club in England and under English control. Credit: Google Earth

In a statement bosses said: "We have met with Welsh Government, Flintshire Council and Cheshire West & Chester Council, however do not yet feel that this matter has reached a definitive resolution and will be obtaining further legal advice. "Whilst enforcement action remains a possibility, we are not prepared to risk the security of the Club or our supporters, as such the Board have made the difficult decision to postponethis week's home fixtures. "Open, constructive discussions are continuing with a shared commitment to identifying long-term solution that recognises the unique geography and historical context of the Deva Stadium site."

The club added that it will continue to seek legal advice following claims they broke Welsh Coronavirus Regulations, and to clarify which laws will apply in the future.

Chester FC hosted two home fixtures - against AFC Telford and AFC Fylde - in front of 2,000-plus crowds at Christmas.

Following the alleged rule breaks, the club said if subjected to Welsh rules, barring fans from the stadium, it could be at risk of going bust, and urged all involved to use "common sense".

The Welsh government however say "as a club based in Wales", Chester FC would be eligible for support because of crowd restrictions.

But, adding to the confusion, Chester insists it had been told it was not eligible for financial support - as it is an English club.

The statement added: "The Board will be seeking advice in respect of the potential breaches of the Welsh Coronavirus Regulations, which legislation will be applicable to the Club in the future and to establish any implications the Welsh Government's proposed offer of financial support may have as an English football club.

"We are a supporter-owned, community football club and the events of recent days have been especially challenging, therefore we are extremely grateful to our fans for their unwavering support.

"The Board also wishes to place on record our thanks to the National League, Brackley Town and FC Halifax Town for their understanding and cooperation.

"We will provide further updates as work to achieve a satisfactory outcome for all parties progresses."