Oldham Athletic owner Abdallah Lemsagam has released a statement confirming his intention to sell up after acknowledging his presence at the club has caused "unrest".

It comes after several protests from Athletic supporters calling for him to quit after overseeing the club's demise in his four years in charge.

I think the best for the club is that it is now passed on to new owners. My team is speaking to certain credible bidders. Abdallah Lemsagam

In a statement released by the club, Lemsagam admitted to making "mistakes" and said "I won’t make excuses."

He indicated in his statement that he could sell Oldham Athletic.

He said: "I want the best for the club and I think the best for the club is that it is now passed on to new owners.

"My team is speaking to certain credible bidders and I am happy to speak to others."

Club supporters protest Abdallah Lemsagam, who has been the owner since 2019. Credit: PA

The full statement reads: "Since I purchased the club four years ago I have invested money and time trying to clean the club of all of its historic issues. There were very many.

"Although that work goes on behind the scenes, it is now almost complete with only the North Stand issue to resolve.

"I have invested in the litigation process and that may need a court to rule on it to get justice for the club and recover what rightfully belongs to it.

"On the playing side, things have not gone how I wanted in the last four years, to say the least. I made mistakes and I won’t make excuses - we are where we are.

"In the short term, I am now focused on improving the squad to fight the relegation battle we are now in.

"In the medium term, I can see that my ownership has caused unrest within the club and the fans.

"I want the best for the club and I think the best for the club is that it is now passed on to new owners.

"My team is speaking to certain credible bidders and I am happy to speak to others.

"I would ask that every section of the fan base gets behind the team, whatever you think about me it is in everyone's interests that our great club wins this battle."

The club recently banned three supporters because they "displayed a desire to promote" their "dislike of Oldham Athletic."