ITV Granada Reports' Sarah Rogers spoke to Isabelle's parents, who are fundraising to fly their daughter to the US for a potentially life-saving cancer treatment.

The family of a little girl from Lancashire with a rare form of cancer say they need to find £280,000 for treatment overseas.

Six-year-old Isabelle Grundy, who lives in Cleveleys, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in the summer of 2021 after finding a lump in her stomach. It has a 50% survival rate.

Since diagnosis, she has undergone intensive treatment, ranging from high dose chemotherapy to blood transplants.

Isabelle has underwent several treatments after being diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. Credit: Family photo / JustGiving

With only a small section of Isabelle’s tumour safely removed during high-risk surgery and a stem cell transplant, she is now waiting for more radiotherapy.

Her parents, Louisa and Blaine, say once she has completed her treatment in the UK there is still a 60% chance she could relapse.

If this happens her chance of survival drops to only 5%.

Louisa told ITV Granada Reports: "She completely amazes us. he's just so strong and the things that she has to go through daily is heartbreaking. It's hit us really hard."

Her parents say special treatment available in America will give her the best chance of recovering - but it costs around £280,000.

"This is our way of hopefully being able to save her life", mum, Louis said. "This is life-saving treatment. We want Isabelle to be here."

Friends in their hometown of Blackpool have set up fundraising pages to try and get her there including an appeal from her classmates.

The moment parents Louisa and Blaine watch a special video from Isabelle's classmates.

They also collected Christmas presents for Isabelle that are waiting for her at home as she spent the festive holiday in intensive care.

Isabelle still has another round of treatment to go, but it might be down to the kindness of strangers to get her to the next step.

Find Isabelle's fundraiser here.