A teenager girl has died after a crash in Manchester city centre which has left two men seriously injured.

Police were called after a Mercedes struck a railway bridge at the junction of Mancunian Way and Temperance Street at around 11:45pm on 10 January.A 17-year-old girl, who was the front passenger, died from her injuries in hospital.The rear seat passenger, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.The driver, a 23-year-oldman, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash on Mancunian Way sees one dead and two other seriously injured. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police say no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.Mancunian Way was fully closed off in both directions for several hours as police, paramedics and fire crews responded to the crash.Emergency services remain at the scene on Tuesday morning (11 January) as investigation work is carried out.The eastbound carriageway remains closed between London Road and Fairfield Street.Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3221 of 10/01/2022.