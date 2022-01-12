The daughter of a key worker who died after contracting Covid says there is a "moral duty" to remove the Prime Minister who 'partied' as her father's death certificate was signed.

Hannah Brady's father Shaun died, aged 55, just days before an email was sent out by the Prime Minister's private secretary appearing to organise drinks in the garden of Number 10.

The planned get-together, on 20 May 2020, fell on the day doctors signed the death certificate for her dad, who had worked at the Kraft Heinz factory in Wigan.

Ms Brady said her father was 55 and fit and healthy when he contracted Covid, and she and her family had done "everything they could" to keep him safe during lockdown.

She added she felt "sick" at the idea the Prime Minister was making the 'most of the weather' while her father's death certificate was being signed.

Hannah Brady and her dad Shaun Credit: PA Images

Ms Brady's story was highlighted in the House of Commons by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions - where Mr Johnson admitted he attended a Covid lockdown-breaking party, but claimed he believed he was at a work event.

The spokesperson for campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said: "The Prime Minister's lies have finally caught up with him.

"Not content with kicking bereaved families like mine in the teeth by breaking the rules he set and then lying to us about it, he's now taking the British public for fools by pretending he 'didn't know it was a party'.

"Every time he lies to us, he pours more salt into the wounds of those who have already lost so much to this pandemic, but that doesn't stop him. He's incapable of telling the truth and he needs to go.

"The Prime Minister is now a walking public health hazard, who has lost the trust, respect and good faith of the public.

"If restrictions are needed to protect lives in the future, people will simply laugh at him. He has no moral authority and will cost lives.

"He has broken his own rules and if he had any decency he would now resign, rather than hide behind an internal 'inquiry'.

"If he doesn't, his MPs should remove him. They have a moral duty to do so."

Hannah Brady, (third from left) met with the Prime Minister last year. Credit: PA Images

Sir Keir Starmer, who described Mr Johnson as a "man without shame" told MPs: "Her father died just days before the drinks trolley was being wheeled through Downing Street and last year Hannah met the Prime Minister in the Downing Street garden.

"She looked the Prime Minister in the eye and told him of her loss.

"The Prime Minister told Hannah he had done everything he could to protect her dad.

"Looking back, what Hannah told me last night was this - she realises the Prime Minister had partied in that same garden the very day her dad’s death certificate was signed.

"What Hannah wants to know is this: does the Prime Minister understand why it makes her feel sick to think about the way he’s behaved?"

Mr Johnson replied: “I sympathise deeply with Hannah, with people who have suffered up and down this country during the pandemic, and I repeat that I wish things had been done differently on that evening, and I repeat my apology for all the misjudgments that may have been made, that were made on my watch in No 10 and across the Government.

"I want to reassure the people of this country, including Hannah and her family, that we have been working to do everything we can to protect her and her family.”

The email sent by Martin Reynolds to Downing Street staff. Credit: ITV News

In an email, leaked to ITV News shows Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's principal private secretary, invited around 100 staff to "make the most of the lovely weather" by attending "socially distanced drinks" in the No 10 garden.

Downing Street has claimed Boris Johnson did not see the email.

Mr Johnson said senior official Sue Gray should be allowed to complete her inquiry into a series of alleged parties held during lockdown in No 10 and Whitehall "so that the full facts can be established".