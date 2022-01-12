A family are campaigning to return a father's body to his native country after he died with coronavirus.Gligor Kedioski, who was born in Macedonia, lived in Liverpool with his wife Bilyana and their five-year-old daughter. Described by his friends as "full of life", Gligor was a factory worker who had also worked as a delivery driver during the pandemic. In December he was admitted to hospital with Covid.

Friends and family are not sure how he contracted the virus, but Gligor had not been vaccinated, despite his wife Bilyana’s attempts to persuade him.

Gligor's wife Bilyana tried to persuade him to get the vaccine. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Gligor spent around three weeks in hospital and was placed in an induced coma before passing away on 2 January.Now, friends and family are trying to raise money to repatriate his body to his native Macedonia, in line with his and his family’s wishes.

The campaign was set up by Robert Karalioski, a friend of Gligor, who lives in Liverpool.Robert said: "Once he was admitted to hospital, only Bilyana was allowed to visit him. She was spending hours and days there, especially in his last week."Gligor's family in Macedonia were unable to visit him in hospital, and Robert believes that repatriating Gligor’s body would provide closure for the family, who are calling every day to ask when the body will arrive. Robert said: "Everyone is trying to help. It is a really hard time, especially for his daughter. She’s always asking when her father is coming back from the hospital and that’s the most difficult part to answer."

As well as wanting to ensure that Gligor’s body is returned to his country, Robert hopes that his story raises awareness of the vital importance of vaccination against Covid.He added: "Gligor wasn’t vaccinated. Bilyana was fully vaccinated but he wasn’t."He was afraid of the vaccine, he wasn’t sure how it would work. He was afraid that he would get some kind of health complication from the vaccine.

"Bilyana tried everything to convince him to take the vaccine, but she couldn’t persuade him."Now, we really want to raise awareness of the importance of the vaccines."You can find the fundraising campaign to repatriate Gligor's body here.