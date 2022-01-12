The body of a man has been found lying in the road and another has been arrested after a suspected hit-and-run.Officers were called out to St Helens just after 12:30am on 12 January and found a man lying in the road on Moss Bank Road, close to the Moss Bank Hotel.Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to identify him and inform his next of kin.Detectives established there had been a crash involving a blue car and the man. The car drove away from the scene.

A 51-year-old man from St Helens has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.He has been taken to a police station on Merseyside for questioning by detectives and remains in custody.

Sergeant Steve Smith from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident is in its early stages and although a man a has been arrested we are still examining CCTV footage and are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed any part of it.“If you were driving in the Washway Lane, Moss Bank Road and Scafell Road area at around 12.30am or were in the vicinity of the Moss Bank Hotel at this time and have any dashcam or CCTV footage, please review it and get in touch if you see anything that may assist our enquiries.“Any information, however small it may seem, could prove vital as we seek to understand exactly what happened.“Whether you choose to get information to us directly or anonymously, through Crimestoppers, any information you provide will be acted upon.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 22000025548.You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.