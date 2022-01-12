A police officer caught trying to arrange the abuse of an eight-year-old girl and who accessed indecent images of a vulnerable teenager has been jailed for eight years.

Lee Cunliffe, 40, was caught after he struck up a conversation with a someone he believed to be a mother with an eight-year-old child in an online chat room.

The Detective Constable based in Greater Manchester Police's CID continued to speak to the mother on instant messaging app Kik, and made numerous attempts to arrange to meet up with her and her daughter.

Arthur Gibson, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court, said the detective constable used the name "Steve S mancgent1" and told the woman he would visit London to sexually abuse her daughter.

But the user was actually an undercover officer for the Met Police, and details were quickly passed to GMP, who immediately arrested him, suspending him from duty.

Jailing him for eight years and four months, Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary QC, said: "The type of conduct you were contemplating with this very young child could hardly have been more serious."

Greater Manchester Police HQ

Police investigations revealed Cunliffe had sent the messages, including from the IP address of a police-owned computer at Swinton Police Station, and he was arrested in October 2020, Mr Gibson said.

When his then home in Bolton was searched, officers found a laptop he had been using to access indecent images of children, including of a "plainly vulnerable" teenage girl who made a complaint to GMP in 2018, the court was told.

Mr Gibson said the girl had alleged her boyfriend had taken indecent images of her and distributed them without her knowledge.

Cunliffe, a trainee in CID, was allocated to the case and the suspect was arrested and his computer and phone were seized.

He later wrote an entry on the crime log stating there was nothing on either device relating to the offence, the court was told.

Mr Gibson said: "In fact, both devices contained both still and moving indecent images of children, a total of 227 being accessible."

The computer was returned to the suspect with the indecent images still on and no further action was taken.

Judge Menary said: "What you did in relation to this girl and this case is shocking and strikes at the very heart of that foundation of trust that the public have invested in the police service."

He added: "The consequence for the teenage complainant is that her complaint was never properly pursued and she remained seriously at risk of further disclosure.

"The question, frankly, is this: why should she ever trust the police ever again about anything?"

The court was told a search of Cunliffe's laptop also found evidence of files from between 2014 and 2018 which were indicative of child abuse.

Mr Gibson said: "The evidence shows the defendant did have an interest in child pornography and the sexual abuse of children.

"However, there is some evidence to suggest that he recognised this and was in a state of turmoil about it."

A notebook found at Cunliffe's home included entries saying he had a sex and porn addiction and was receiving counselling.

Julian King, defending, said Cunliffe was a married father and had been a police officer for 17 years.

He said Cunliffe had been going to see a psychotherapist, who said he had compulsive sexual behaviour disorder.

Cunliffe pleaded guilty to seven offences, including arranging the commission of a child sex offence, at an earlier hearing at Liverpool Crown Court in November 2021.

He admitted:

arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence

three counts of making indecent photos of a child, relating to 155 Category A photos, 14 Category B photos and 58 Category C photos

distributing indecent photos of a child

perverting the course of justice by making two entries on police crime reports to say nothing of relevance had been found on devices belonging to a suspect.

misconduct in a public office, by failing to properly investigate a criminal case

GMP Deputy Chief Constable, Terry Woods, said Cunliffe's actions did not reflect the wider GMP force.

He said: "Cunliffe's actions were absolutely inexcusable and have undermined the very essence of policing's core value of protecting the public and helping those in need.

"We expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards and Cunliffe's deplorable behaviour fell well below what was expected of him - he both abused his position at GMP and attempted to act on his own sexual gratification.

"I want to be clear that he does not reflect our officers who come to work each day and conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and commitment to serving the people of Greater Manchester.

"Quite frankly, we will not stand for this behaviour and we are prepared to take robust action whenever any offending comes to light - whether that be by proactively identifying it ourselves or responding to reports made to us."