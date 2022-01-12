There's anger as it's emerged government commissioners working with Liverpool council will receive a 50% pay increase - paid for by the taxpayers.

The team of four was installed at the troubled council in June after a shocking inspection and scathing report revealed a number of failures.

They will work with a number of departments over a three year period.

However, there is outrage after their daily fee rose from £800 (for the lead commissioner) and £700 for the rest of the team to £1200 and £1100 respectively.

Mayor Joanne Anderson says the council is being 'forced' to meet government costs

The Mayor has called the move 'appalling.'

It has also been confirmed that the huge increase will be backdated to the start of the Whitehall intervention.

Lib Dem Cllr Richard Kemp who has written a letter to the Chair of the Levelling up & Housing Select Committee Clive Betts MP, said it was 'unmitigated greed' and 'unmitigated stupidity' from the Government.

He said: "This is unmitigated greed by the Commissioners in accepting a 50% increase at a time of pay restraint in the public sector where staff are being offered between 0 and 1.5%.

"This means that a commissioner will earn more for a 3 day-week than a senior nurse will make in a month.

"One Commissioner is the cost of the average annual care package for nine elderly people."

The Chief executive of the council Tony Reeves said the council doesn't get a say in the increase.

The significant costs come as Liverpool Council is trying to find a further £34m worth of cuts in its budget plans.

The Department for Levelling up Housing & Communities said; “Commissioners have been appointed to oversee improvements at Liverpool City Council.

"These fees are in line with the going rate for senior council executives.”

Why is government intervention needed?

It follows an inspection which highlighted;

Failure of due process across planning and regeneration

A "worrying lack of record keeping".

Documents created retrospectively, discarded in skips.

Evidence of "awarding of dubious contracts"

A lack of scrutiny and oversight across highways

Dysfunctional management practices & no coherent business plan

A failure of proper process relating to property management - and failure to value land and assets