A man arrested after making violent threats and comments about the Taliban and 9/11 on board a train has been jailed for 12 months.On August 9 2021, 50-year-old Mohammed Khalil Khan boarded a train at Manchester Victoria station heading to Clitheroe, in Lancashire.

While on the train a member of staff was alerted to a man making threats to commit future acts of violence, and making comments about the atrocities of 9/11 and the Taliban.

The staff member called 999 and the train stopped at Darwen station where the suspect was met by a team of officers.

Khan was then detained where he verbally abused officers and became aggressive. A knife was found in his bag, and the station closed as a precaution.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Khan was jailed at Preston Crown Court. Credit: Liverpool Echo

On Tuesday January 11, Khan was jailed for 12 months at Preston Crown Court, after admitting to possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Detective Chief Inspector, Kay Dennison, of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the passengers to be stuck on a moving train with Khan making such concerning threats.

"His behaviour led to the train station where he was detained being closed off as a precaution, causing widespread disruption and a sense of panic in the local area.

"Khan's behaviour was frankly very worrying and completely unacceptable to cause fear in a public place. I'd like to thank the members of the public who reported Khan and offered to be witnesses and the train staff for their quick action in alerting police."