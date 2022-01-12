A consultation has begun over plans to build an extra-care home for older LGBT+ residents as part of a special housing scheme in Manchester.

If it goes ahead the project will see around 100 apartments built on the former Spire Hospital site on Russell Road in Whalley Range.

The hospital was demolished in 2019 and has remained vacant ever since.

Proposed site in Whalley Range

The complex - thought to be the first of its kind in the UK - will contain a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership tenures for people aged 55 and over who need extra care and support.

Plans include a variety of amenities including a restaurant, lounges and treatment rooms.

The aim is to allow older LGBT+ residents to live independently within a ‘safe and vibrant’ community tailored to their needs.

Developers Anchor Hanover are working with Manchester City Council and the LGBT foundation on the project.

What the site might look like Credit: Anchor

Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council's executive member for housing and employment, said: "This development is landmark for the LGBT+ community in Manchester, bringing some of the first housing targeted at older LGBT+ people in the UK."The consultation will be held at Whalley Range Methodist Church between 2pm and 8pm, Wednesday 12th January but feedback can also be left online here.

The consultation ends on the 19 January 2022.