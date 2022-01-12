Sale Sharks rugby player arrested and suspended from team

A rugby union player has been arrested and suspended by Sale Sharks.

The premiership team says the player is co-operating with Greater Manchester Police following the arrest on January 9.

A statement from the club reads: "Sale Sharks have been made aware of an allegation against one of its players and the subsequent arrest of that player by Greater Manchester Police on Sunday January 9 2022.

"The player in question has been suspended by Sale Sharks until further notice and is currently cooperating with police officers to assist in their investigation.

"As this matter is subject to a legal process there will be no further comment at this time."