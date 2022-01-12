Thousands of jobs are available at Manchester Airport as the easing of travel restrictions has sparked a revival of air travel.

More than 550 roles are directly with Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and range from security officers, customer service officers and car park staff to hospitality and lounge workers.

More than 1,000 further jobs are available at companies operating at the group's three airports, which includes East Midlands and London Stansted.

These roles include ground handlers, cleaning companies, shops and restaurants.

Bosses at Manchester Airport said despite recovery in the sector slowing slightly when restrictions were brought in in response to the Omicron Covid variant, the removal of some travel restrictions last week boosted customer confidence.

The group says it is now looking forward to a busy summer season.

Manchester Airport says it has seen a boost in consumer confidence since restrictions were eased.

Karen Smart, Manchester Airport Managing Director, said: "It’s great that our passengers have more freedom to fly, as the aviation industry begins its road to recovery.

"We always knew the sector would quickly bounce back with the easing of travel restrictions, which were relaxed this weekend.

"This means we now have hundreds of fantastic, interesting roles available to suit a wide range of people with different experience, skills and backgrounds.

"We encourage applications from individuals with great people skills, ambition and enthusiasm."