ITV Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith was at Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

A woman has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a two-year-old boy in a gas explosion.

Toddler George Arthur Hinds was killed in the blast in Heysham, Lancashire two months short of his third birthday, in May 2021.

Four others were hospitalised, including George's parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds.

Neighbour Sharon Greenham, 51, is accused of George's manslaughter, alongside theft of gas.

On Wednesday, 12 January, she appeared at Lancaster Magistrates' Court as George's mother, Vicky, sat in the public gallery.

In a brief hearing, Greenham did not indicate a plea to the allegation and the matter was sent to Preston Crown Court.

Her husband, Darren Greenham, 44, faces the same allegations and is due to appear before the city's magistrates on 26 January.

A third defendant, Paul Marah, 54, also appeared in court on Wednesday accused of theft of gas and criminal damage.

Both Marsh, of Heysham, and Sharon Greenham, of Lancaster, were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on 11 February.

An aerial of the home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham shows the extent and destruction of the explosion.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the blast in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, in the early hours of 16 May.

They found two houses had collapsed, with a third seriously damaged.

Police said a criminal investigation assisted by gas experts had identified the cause of the explosion as a gas pipe which had been cut in the property next door, 20 Mallowdale Avenue.

In a tribute issued after George's death, his parents, Vicky and Stephen, said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.

"He was so precious to us.

"We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened.

"Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today."