The owner of Oldham Athletic and his brother have received death threats and bullets in the post, it has been revealed.

Abdallah Lemsagam, a Moroccan former football agent has owned the club since 2018, but his decision-making has made him unpopular with the supporters.

In his first season at the club the team were relegated from League One.

In the summer, over 3,000 fans signed a petition urging Lemsagam to sell the club to new owners.

In response, he has now said he is in talks with buyers, as he revealed he and his brother Mohamed, the club’s sporting director, have both received hand-written death threats that contained bullets.

Following the revelation, an investigation has now been launched by Greater Manchester Police.

Speaking about the sale of the club, a statement on Oldham’s official website from Lemsagam said: "In the short term, I am now focused on improving the squad to fight the relegation battle we are now in.

"In the medium term, I can see that my ownership has caused unrest within the club and the fans.

"I want the best for the club and I think the best for the club is that it is now passed on to new owners."

Oldham Athletic are currently under a transfer embargo and sit bottom of League Two.If Oldham are relegated, they would make them the first former Premier League side to drop into non-league.