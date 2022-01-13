Play video

Video report by Tim Scott.

As Boris Johnson appears to be losing his back bench one Conservative MP here in the North West has backed him continue as Prime Minister

Jake Berry MP, who represents Rossendale and Darwen said he understands the public's anger, but claimed Mr Johnson's apology was contrite and on the big issues he's made the right calls. He said he still believes Mr Johnson to be the right man for the job.

It comes after the Prime Minister cancelled a visit to a vaccination centre in Lancashire at late notice this morning.

People are really angry about that party, it was absolutely the wrong thing to do...he still has the ability to lead both our country and our party. Jake Berry MP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks with Jake Berry

In Westminster, three other Tory MPs have publicly said Mr Johnson should go - Sir Roger Gale, former minister Caroline Nokes and chairman of the Public Affairs and Constitutional Affairs Committee William Wragg.

MP for Hazel Grove, Mr Wragg said, "The Prime Minister's position is untenable and I don't believe it should be left to the findings of a civil servant to determine the future of the Prime Minister, and indeed, who governs this country."

Read more here:

In full: PM's apology for Downing Street party which he thought was 'work event'

Bereaved daughter says there is 'moral duty' to remove Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson urged to resign after admitting he attended lockdown party