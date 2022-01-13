Four men have been jailed for life after killing a teenage boy in a 'sustained and targeted' attack.

Josiah Norman, 17, was stabbed and deliberately hit by a car as he walked down the street in Salford in April 2021.

The teenager later died in hospital from a single stab wound to his chest.

Murder scene cordoned off by police Credit: MEN Syndication

Josiah Norman had been walking along on Peveril Road with a friend at about 8pm on Wednesday 21 April, they were approached by two men a white Fiat 500.

Both men, later identified as Kellan Gummery and Mickel Liburd, both aged 18, got out of the car and attacked Mr Norman with what police believe to be a machete and a second knife.

As he tried to escape, Mr Norman was hit by a second car, a blue Mini driven by Dillon Saunders, 19.

Kaylan Crankshaw, 28, got out of the passenger seat of the Mini and attacked Mr Norman as he lay on the ground, with Liburd and Gummery joining in.

The faces of Josiah Norman's killers Credit: GMP

As well as the fatal six-inch wound to his chest, Mr Norman had deep cuts on both legs, cuts to his back and hands, and several bruises.

His attackers from Salford tried to cover their tracks by burning the two cars, which were found nearby on Mountford Street a day later.

All four men, from Salford, were found guilty of murder following a trial at Manchester Crown court.

Josiah's mother Tracy said knife crime had caused 'utter devastation' to her family and the community.

"There are no winners in this case and I wish that Josiah is remembered for the kind-hearted, happy-go-lucky, loving son that he was." Josiah's mother Tracy

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Clegg, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "This was a heinous crime, a sustained and targeted attack in broad daylight in which a young man has lost his life."

Crankshaw and Saunders were jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years each. Gummery will have to serve a minimum of 18 years and Liburd a minimum of 15 years.