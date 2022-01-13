Two police officers have been praised for their heroism after saving the life of an unresponsive baby in Manchester.

PC Challenor and PC McDonald were patrolling the streets in Moss Side on 5 January when a distressed mother, whose baby was unresponsive, asked for their help.

Whilst waiting for the ambulance to arrive, they resuscitated baby Jood by patting her back and performing compressions, and were able to get back some faint breathing.

Paramedics say Jood had been suffering from an infection which had caused fluid to enter the airway.

The swift actions of PC Challenor and PC McDonald helped to save her life.

I am immensely proud of the professionalism of our officers in how they handled this situation as it could easily have been a very different story. Inspector Anuratti Singh, Greater Manchester Police

Inspector Anuratti Singh, of GMP's City of Manchester district, said: "This is amazing work from our officers whose swift action has saved a baby's life.

"The work of a police officer is incredibly varied, and they can be faced with a number of different situations each and every day.

"I am immensely proud of the professionalism of our officers in how they handled this situation as it could easily have been a very different story. Thanks to them baby Jood is safe and well."