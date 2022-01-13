Hot Wheels Monster Trucks descend on Liverpool

Play video

Monster Trucks are set to roar in Liverpool for a show which promises to be an exciting spectacle.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live Tour will be at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Friday 14, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th January.

The Liverpool stop is just one of three UK cities on the European leg of the tour, the others being London and Glasgow.

With more trucks than ever before, fans can look forward to seeing real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels Toys.

Favourites include Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark and Demo Derby.

We have about 50 cars the big trucks will be crushing during the show. We take all the windows, gas tanks and fluids out. They're just going to get crushed. They're going to be flat by the time the show is over. Zack Cooper, Event Manager

The all-new Mega Wrex truck - with its 12-foot dinosaur design and bolstering 1,800 horsepower – is gearing up to crush the competition.

The audience will also be introduced to the new Bigfoot Midwest Madness, a collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot.

Race Ace will join as another new monster truck to the event series, bearing the iconic Hot Wheels flame design.