Laxey Wheel conservation project underway to repair iconic waterwheel

Contractors have started working on a project to repair and conserve the Great Laxey Wheel.

The iconic Manx landmark is believed to be the largest working waterwheel in the world, with a diameter structure of 22.1m (72.6 feet).

It was originally built in 1854 to pump water into the Laxey mines and was designed by the Victorian engineer, Robert Casement.

The wheel started turning again in July 2020, but was halted again in September 2020 after further damage to the structure.

The wheel stopped turning in August 2019 after damage to the timber rod was discovered which has since caused continued disruption. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Phase one of the project will take place over the next four months and will see defective timbers replaced and the wheel, housing, railings and viewing platform repainted.

In the second phase, Laxey Mines Research Group will aid in repairs to the T-rocker, rods, bogies and the rod duct.

We are extremely grateful for the assistance of the Laxey Mines Research Group, whose expert volunteers will be undertaking essential preparatory works for the second phase of the conservation work. The Laxey Mines Research Group have been directly involved with the Laxey site since the 1980s and bring unparalleled expertise and knowledge to the project. John-Paul Walker, Historic Buildings Architect for Manx National Heritage

The conservation project is jointly funded by Manx National Heritage and the Isle of Man Government and is set to reopen in time for the 2022 TT races.