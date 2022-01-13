A man has admitted murdering a pensioner described as 'lovely' and 'quiet' by those who knew him.

Bill Howard, who was 79, was found with serious head injuries on St James Street in Accrington, he'd also been stabbed.

Officers were called to the street just before 2pm on Saturday the 28th of August but Mr Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers released CCTV of what was thought to be his final moments leading up to his murder.

John Swannack, 59, from Accrington, appeared at Preston Crown where he pleaded guilty to murder as well as to two thefts and three frauds relating to other vulnerable people.

A 55-year-old man from Accrington and a 56-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, have since been released no further action.

Bill Howard captured on CCTV

Mr Howard’s family previously paid tribute, his brother, Jack, said: “Bill was a quiet, lovely man who would not hurt a fly, Bill lived a quiet life and had very few friends.

'Bill was my brother and he was also my best friend. Losing Bill in these tragic circumstances is like losing my right arm.

"We have been together for nearly eighty years and now I have lost him for ever.”

Swannack will be sentenced at the same court on March 15.