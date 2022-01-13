Up until recently there was no spring in this springer spaniel's step, in fact Philip could barely walk more than 10 feet without collapsing due to being so overweight.

The matter was so serious that at one point his owners feared he may need to be put down.

Nine-year-old Philip was taken to a vets practice in Cheshire by his owner, after his weight rose to 65.9kg (10st 5lb) - more than three times what it should be.

Phillip needed to be pulled along in a cart because walking was too much.

Philip, who had been fed cakes, biscuits and other human food, was adopted by Edward Davies, a vet and clinical director at the Cheshire Pet vets practice, who put him on a special diet for six months.

He said: "I've been a vet for 30 years and I've never seen a dog as overweight as Philip.

"It was amazing that his legs could hold him up at all, and he was so big it was hard to even examine him to find out what was wrong."

Although his quality of life was virtually non-existent, we'd never want to put a dog to sleep when we feel we can treat and rehome it. Edward Davies, Cheshire Pet

Philip next to the vet's other springer spaniel

"He could have had a football-sized mass in his abdomen, and we wouldn't have felt it underneath all the fat. But his blood tests actually came back surprisingly clear."Initially, Philip could not join Mr Davies' other dogs, Archie and Tilly, on walks because he was so unfit, so Mr Davies built up his stamina by doing circuits of the garden.

A recent video shows he's now doing much better and definitely has a bounce back! He's gone from 66kg to around 30kg.

Mr Davies described a big moment in Philip's transformation, saying he remembers when one of the other dogs dropped a ball, and Philip brought it to him.

"It was as if he was learning to play again, or maybe even for the first time. Now he'll chase balls and pick up sticks," he said.

Owner and vet Edward Davies with Philip and his two other dogs.

Philip’s weight loss has helped with his arthritis and his increasingly slimline figure has improved his quality of life enormously.

Edward’s daughter Darcy even started Philip’s own Instagram account to document his progress.