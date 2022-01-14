An investigation has begun after a dead dog was discovered locked in a suitcase and dumped in the River Mersey in Liverpool.

The padlocked pink suitcase was spotted by a dog walker at the side of the River near the Speake and Garston coastal reserve on Tuesday (11th January).

The RSPCA say the dog was a young male and had blood loss from his nose and mouth which, could have been caused by blunt force trauma.

It is thought the body was not there long before being discovered.

The name Chantell was written on the suitcase

The search is now on for the owner as the dog wasn't microchipped, however, the name Chantell was written and scribbled out on the suitcase.

RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes said, “I am treating this as suspicious as the dog had blood loss from his nose and mouth suggesting a blunt force trauma incident to the head could have caused the death of the dog.

The animal was found by the River Mersey at the coastal reserve.

“The fact the body was put in a suitcase which was padlocked and thrown into the river is also suspicious.

“Sometimes these injuries can be from road traffic accidents but x-rays have found no broken bones which would be expected - and the way the body was disposed of is clearly unusual."

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0800 123 8018.