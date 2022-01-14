Happy Monday's star Bez needs a helmet for Dancing on Ice

Happy Monday's star Bez has admitted he hasn't quite mastered being 'graceful' after his training for ITV's 'Dancing on Ice'.

'At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, how I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition.'

Bez says the helmet has been a lifesaver after his many and often brutal falls in the rink.

Bez lying flat on the floor with his safety helmet on

Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Paralympian Stef Reid, rugby star Ben Foden and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt are among the stars taking part in this the 14th series.

Sally Dynevor shows off her poise and grace on the ice

Sally, who plays Sally Webster in the long running soap has been praised for her poise and grace on the ice and says she's loving every minute of the training.

Sally Dynevor skating gracefully during training in the rink

'I’m not getting any younger, I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say you know what? I gave it a go.”

Bez says he can't wait to transform from 'Bambi' to a dancing skater

That's in contrast to the Happy Monday's dancer Bez who has been given a helmet because he's struggling to stay on his feet.

Twelve celebrities will skate live each week with their professional partners as they try to impress both the panel and the viewers. The ITV show is once again hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Rugby star Ben Foden says he's very competitive and loved ice skating as a kid

Ben Foden, who was born in Chester and currently plays for Rugby United New York in Major League Rugby, says he used to skate when he was a kid and loved to go to ice discos as a teenager.

"I’m quite competitive as well so I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I’m not necessarily good at!".

The brand new series of Dancing on Ice starts on Sunday 16th January at 6.30pm on ITV1.