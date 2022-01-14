The mother of teenage girl who died in a crash in Manchester city centre has paid tribute to her "perfect daughter".Police were called after a white Mercedes struck a railway bridge at the junction of Mancunian Way and Temperance Street at around 11:45pm on 10 January.

Nadia Yusuf, who was 17 and the front seat passenger in the car, died in hospital of her injuries.

The rear seat passenger, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to hospital where he is fighting for his life in a critical condition.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Nadia's mother has paid tribute to her "best friend" who "truly touched the hearts of everyone she met."

Nadia Yusuf has been described by her mother as a "perfect daughter". Credit: GMP

She said: "Nadia was a happy teen who was beloved to everyone who crossed her path and she was enjoying her life and looking forward to a bright future.

"I can't, and won't, tire of saying she was cheerful, caring and thoughtful to all that knew her and beyond. She truly touched the hearts of everyone she met.

"Not only was she a perfect daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend but she was also a great role model for her siblings.

"She will be greatly missed and as our Islamic traditions state, inalilahu was ina ilehi rajioon. 'Verily we belong to God, and verily to him we return'.

"As a family, we would like to thank everyone who has taken time to pay their respects as well as all the emergency crews who helped her.

"Thank you and jzk kheyran for all the kind gestures and messages. This reminds us that death has been decreed by Allah, and we will all return to our creator."

Police have made no arrests and are still investigating the crash. Credit: MEN

Greater Manchester Police say there have made no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3221 of 10/01/2022.

Information can also be reported online or by using the Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.