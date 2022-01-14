A mum-of-two pretended her waters had broken to trick an elderly woman into letting her into her home before holding her at knifepoint and stealing a bank card.41-year-old Vicky Burey knocked on a window of the 73-year-old victim’s house at around 11.30pm on 10 July 2021, Bolton Crown Court heard.The prosecution told the court that the woman took pity on Burey, who appeared to be "highly emotional” and eventually let her in the house to wait for an ambulance. But, as soon as she was inside the house, the woman said that Burey’s "demeanour changed" and she appeared "highly agitated and way out of it".Burey snatched the woman’s phone out of her hands but the victim eventually got it back and told Burey that she was going to call the police.At this point, Burey found a kitchen knife and pointed it at the woman.

Burey was convicted at Bolton Crown Court. Credit: MEN Media

The court heard that the victim had felt the tip of the knife "poking into the side of her clothing" and she feared she would be stabbed.She was so scared that she pleaded with Burey to let her out of her own home and was eventually pushed out of the back door, where she went to a neighbour's house and called the police.When officers arrived, Burey was still in the victim's home, armed with the knife, and had ransacked the kitchen and living room. She had taken a bank card from the woman’s purse and had also stolen medication from cabinets.During her interview, Burey admitted to targeting the address and said she was searching for syringes to inject heroin.She denied threatening the woman with a knife and said she could not remember taking the bank card.Burey, of Great Lever, Bolton, also told police that she was sorry and eventually pleaded guilty to robbery.In a victim personal statement, the woman said she is "constantly living in fear" since the incident and has lost some independence as she is worried about leaving the house alone.The defence told the court his client is "genuinely remorseful" and said that she "intends to use her time as positively as she can moving forward".Mr Barton, mitigating, said: “She has led, quite frankly, a wretched life."She has been in the grip of an addiction to Class A drugs from the age of 15 and not surprisingly that has taken a physical and mental toll upon her."Burey has 14 convictions for 22 offences, the court heard.Jailing her for six years and nine months, Judge Tom Gilbart described the crime as "chaotic and unsophisticated."Judge Gilbart said: "It should be to your great shame that you’d make someone feel like this at all, let alone in their own home."