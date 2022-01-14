Play video

Watch the full interview with ITV Correspondent Rob Smith.

"You deserve the truth," over Downing Street parties said top Tory Michael Gove today - but he's still backing the Prime Minister.

The Levelling Up minister said he “completely understands” the anger people feel after it was revealed that two parties were held in Downing Street the day before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

However, he said if any action needed to be taken, it should be done quickly, but only after the investigation into the gatherings had concluded.

Boris Johnson apologised over events

On a visit to Manchester he was asked for a response to the outpouring of anger from the public and heartbreaking stories from those who'd been diligently sticking to the rules.

You deserve the truth, I say the most important thing is that there is a full account of what went on. Levelling Up secretary, Michael Gove

He also said that if disciplinary action needed to be taken it should be done quickly, but only after the investigation, when "we have the full facts."

Mr Gove said said he also believed the Prime Minister was still serving the public and should keep his job.

Speaking at the same event the labour leader of Manchester City Council, Cllr Bev Craig said, "I think it's really, really clear cut...I think he should resign."

Play video

Gove was in Manchester visiting the construction of a new park currently be built in the city centre.

Meanwhile, Number 10 has apologised to the Queen after two parties were held in Downing Street the day before her husband's funeral.

Read more here

Number 10 apologises to the Queen for rule-breaking party on eve of Prince Philip's funeral

Man forced to mourn dad alone was on the phone to anti-suicide charity as Downing Street partied

Bereaved daughter says there is 'moral duty' to remove Boris Johnson