A 21-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being knifed in Trafford this morning.

Police say the man's injuries are potentially life-threatening. He was stabbed on Upper Chorlton Road at 10am this morning at a business premises.

Police cordon at the site of the stabbing Credit: MEN Syndication

A cordon is in place at the scene as investigations are underway. In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "He's been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"No arrests have been made, an investigation is underway, and patrols will be stepped up in the area as officers carry out their enquiries.

"Anyone with any information is being encouraged to contact police, you can do so via LiveChat on our website www.gmp.police.uk.