People in Oldham are being asked to help the stretched healthcare system as Covid-19 cases hit record highs across the borough.

The council say the impact of increased infections and self-isolation is being felt heavily.The Royal Oldham Hospital has already temporarily stopped non-urgent surgeries and appointments, due to its increased numbers of patients with the virus, while in care homes, many are working additional hours to cover huge staff shortages.

Royal Oldham Hospital Credit: PA images

Local GPs are also struggling with added pressures. The council say steps such as only visiting A&E in real emergencies and treating minor conditions at home or via your local pharmacy, will make a huge difference.

OBE, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: "Our system is under immense strain at the moment due to Covid-19, as we see our highest case numbers since the start of the pandemic.

"Staff are already mentally and physically drained from an extremely challenging couple of years and patients are also again now feeling the brutal impact of these pressures too, with many non-urgent operations and appointments on hold until the situation improves.

"That's why I'm urging everyone to play their part in easing this pressure because we all have a role to play, particularly those who haven't yet come forward for their vaccinations or booster."