Report by ITV Granada Reports' Sarah Rogers

A gym owner from Oldham says he's 'devastated' after his brand new business was firebombed days before it was due to open.

CCTV captures man hurling a rock in the direction of the gym's window

CCTV captured the moment projectiles were thrown through a window by two men before the gym becomes engulfed in flames.

The men are then seen running away from the property in Saddleworth.

The damaged caused is estimated to be around £400,000.

Gym owner Ben Bamforth covered in soot as he cleans up.

Ben Bamforth had been working to get the The Unit Fitness gym ready for months. "It's my dream," he said.

"I don't think it's really quite hit me yet...it's just heart breaking."

January is typically the busiest time for gyms as new members sign up.

Video shows flames ripping through the gym

It's thought three of the missiles, bounced off the rubber flooring and failed to ignite, forensics are now examining them for clues.

Greater Manchester Police is appealing for anyone with any information to come forward. The force has issued a statement appealing for information.

"An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances around the fire and it is currently being treated as arson. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Yarker, Oldham CID on 0161 856 8926 quoting log 402 of the 13th January 2022.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."