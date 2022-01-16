Everton has sacked manager Rafael Benitez after just seven months in charge.

The football club made the announcement on Twitter in a statement that said Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the Club with immediate effect.

The Toffees lost 2-1 to Norwich City on Saturday, and are sitting 15th in the table, six points above the relegation places.

Everton fans at Carrow Road were furious with the team's performance, expressing their views with chants and banners that the former Liverpool boss should not remain at the helm.

One supporter invaded the pitch in an attempt to confront Benitez, while at the final whistle a chorus of "sack the board" was heard as Everton fans booed their own team.

It was reported that Everton held an emergency board meeting on Saturday night at which Benitez's future was discussed, with the decision to sack the Spaniard announced on Sunday afternoon.

Everton fans hold a protest banner against Everton manager Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Credit: PA images

The club say an update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.