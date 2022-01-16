Play video

Four swimmers from Lancashire are taking on a chilly challenge to help homeless people. The group - called the Dippers - are plunging into freezing cold water every day in January to raise money for the charity Crisis. With other wild water swimmers across the UK, they've raised 14 thousand pounds so far.

Credit: Suzy Robertson

The Dippers come from all over the UK with the majority in the Yorkshire Dales and West Yorkshire but there are also teams in Preston, Bristol, York, Berkshire and Cumbria. They dip themselves in old sorts of cold water - streams, reservoirs, waterfalls, rivers - even wheelie bins for dippers in Covid isolation. The only rule is no wetsuits.

It is challenging to get into the water when it is that cold, but you get such a sense of satisfaction ,and great to do it with friends and have a good laugh at the same time, all in the knowledge that we can go home to a safe, secure home, and not everyone gets to do that. Suzy Robertson, Lancashire Dippers

Credit: Suzy Robertson

Credit: Suzy Robertson

Winter is a particularly difficult time for people experiencing homelessness and the pandemic has highlighted how vital it is for everyone to have a safe and secure home. The Icebreaker Challenge is helping Crisis to support people to leave homelessness behind for good. Matt Downie, Chief Executive of Crisis

To donate to the January Daily Dip challenge, visit the January Daily Dip Just Giving page