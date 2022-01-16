Lancashire swimmers take on icy charity challenge
Four swimmers from Lancashire are taking on a chilly challenge to help homeless people. The group - called the Dippers - are plunging into freezing cold water every day in January to raise money for the charity Crisis. With other wild water swimmers across the UK, they've raised 14 thousand pounds so far.
The Dippers come from all over the UK with the majority in the Yorkshire Dales and West Yorkshire but there are also teams in Preston, Bristol, York, Berkshire and Cumbria. They dip themselves in old sorts of cold water - streams, reservoirs, waterfalls, rivers - even wheelie bins for dippers in Covid isolation. The only rule is no wetsuits.
To donate to the January Daily Dip challenge, visit the January Daily Dip Just Giving page