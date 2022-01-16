Merseyrail to reduce services due to Covid related staff shortages

Merseyrail is cutting its services to cope with staff shortages due to Omicron.

From Monday the 17th of January services on all lines on the Merseyrail network will change to a 30-minute service until further notice.

The operators hopes it will mean fewer cancellations at the last minute.

It follows a week of pre-planned cancellations on the network. The changes can be found here.

Andy Heath, Managing Director at Merseyrail, said: "Our staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure that we can provide a safe and reliable service to the people of the Liverpool City Region."However, as is the case on other parts of the UK rail network, the Omicron variant has significantly increased the number of front-line staff being absent from work. This means that we need to reduce the number of trains we run to ensure that our services remain reliable.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would advise all customers to check our website and social media feeds before they travel, and we will continue to work hard to provide the best service that we can."