Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Failsworth have launched a murder investigation.

Two men, aged 33 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ashley Walsh.

The 34-year-old was last seen on Kintore Walk, Blackley, on 7 January.

Last week police launched an appeal for information about Mr Walsh's whereabouts and said they were 'becoming increasingly concerned' about him.

A 30-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

All three suspects remain in custody for questioning.

Police and forensic officers in a section of Sandhills Park which is sealed off as part of the murder investigation Credit: MEN

Part of Sandhills Park in Collyhurst has been sealed off as part of the police investigation.

Det Insp Mark Davis, of GMPs Major Investigation Team said: "Following a number of enquiries, we now believe that Ashley may have come to serious harm.

"We will be out posting leaflets through doors in the local area today, to see if we can get any further information which may help our investigation."

Ashley's next of kin has been informed of the update.