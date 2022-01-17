Play video

Paul Crone was invited on board the King's narrowboat in Cheshire.

There are thousands of Elvis Presley impersonators, but not many can say they are one of the best in the world - and live on a canal boat with their 'hound dog', Boss!

After the pandemic scuppered his gigs, Paul Larcombe, from Crewe, is back and on the road once again after two long years.

ITV Granada Reports' Paul Crone went along to meet the man, who is known as the 'Wonder of Crewe', on his narrowboat.

Paul lives on a canalboat in Cheshire with his 'hound dog', Boss. Credit: ITV News

Surrounded by rhinestone-covered jumpsuits and jet-black slick wigs, Paul explained why he decided to impersonate the King of Rock and Roll.

He said: "I've always been an idiot and liked entertaining people.

"It was always a good way to entertain people as I got older; to stick the jumpsuit on and come out and entertain people and sing the music that I love as well."

Paul as the 'King of Rock and Roll' performs on stage.

Paul has performed in countless countries across the globe, and has even played at Graceland - the home of the legendary King himself.

In 2007, he was hailed one of the best Elvis tribute acts in the world after entering a competition held by USA Today.

He was the only non-American who made it into the top 10, which he said left him 'all shook up'.

Paul's rhinestone jumpsuits. Credit: ITV News

"I was new to the game - to the competition", he explained. "And when I got through, everything was a bonus.

"I was never expecting to get through. I was happy to get through to the final of the European heat and being around all these brilliant tributes."

Paul hopes he can entertain people with his rhythm and blues for as long as he can.

He said:"I don't think I'll stop entertaining, as long as I'm physically able to do it - I'll always be entertaining.

"But I think there will come a point where I need to hang the jumpsuits up and maybe go to jacket and trousers - and not as many rhinestones!"

Paul is not the only Elvis impersonator to be in the headlines this week.

A teenager from Weston-super-Mare was crowned the European Elvis tribute artist champion for 2022 at a ceremony in Birmingham over the weekend.

Emilio Santoro, who is 19, began impersonating Elvis when he was just four years old and is now performing in America, Germany and Canada.

He is among an estimated 175,000 tribute acts world-wide, according to Graceland.

Listen to the ITV News' podcast Unscripted.