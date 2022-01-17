How do you fancy owning your own pub for the cost of a £100 raffle ticket?

The owners of The Park View pub in Birkenhead are looking to retire after two decades and want to keep the pub at the heart of the community.

That's why they have come up with the idea of a one-off raffle where the winners of what they describe as a 'proper boozer' take over their freehouse.

Landlords of the Park View pub launch raffle for a 'proper boozer' Credit: Ownapub.com

The current owners Linda and Paul McNamara say, "It's been a hard decision to offer the pub up to a new owner, as it has been our life for 20 years but we are now ready to retire.

"The pub has provided us with a fantastic quality of life over the years and our locals are like family to us.

"For anyone who has ever dreamed of owning their own pub this is the perfect opportunity for you."

Raffle tickets cost £100 each and the winner will receive the building and associated freehold plus all the fixtures and fittings valued at £305,000 along with £20,000 in cash as part of the prize.

There are 8,000 raffle tickets available and the draw closes in September this year.

The winners do not have to take over the pub but can choose to sell it on the open market.

Dog eying up a pint of bitter at Park View pub which is up for grabs in a raffle Credit: ownapub.com

MP for Birkenhead Mick Whitley, said: "This is an exciting way of ensuring that The Park View Hotel stays doing what it does best - serving as a community pub and hub.

"The last year and a half has been difficult for everyone but I am well aware of how hard pubs have been hit during the pandemic and I have pushed for government measures to support this industry."

The current landlords have also pledged to donate £40,000 to The Oliver King foundation, to support their campaign to make defibrillators accessible across the UK.

Oliver King died after a school swimming lesson prompting a campaign for more defibrillators in schools

The charity was set up in memory of 12-year-old Oliver King who had a cardiac arrest, due to a condition known as Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome during a school swimming lesson.

This condition kills 12 young people under the age of 35 every single week in the UK.

So far the charity has distributed over 5,000 defibrillators throughout the UK which have in turn saved dozens of lives in the process.

Mark King, Oliver's father set up the foundation in his son's name to improve defibrillators accessible in the UK

Speaking about the donation, Mark King from The Oliver King Foundation, said:

"Raffling the pub is such a novel way to market the Park View and raise funds for charity at the same time.

"We need to sell all these tickets so we can buy more defibrillators and install them into public buildings and save more lives.

"If there was a defibrillator at the pool side on 11 March 2011, my Oliver would still be here today."

There are more details about the pub raffle at visit ownapub.com