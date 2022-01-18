A long-serving bus driver in Manchester who lost her job after being deemed 'too short' to drive buses safely, has been reinstated.

Tracey Scholes who is 5ft, said changes to the design on Go North West vehicles meant that she could not see through wing mirrors.

The 57-year-old, who had worked at the company for 34 years and was among the first to take on the role in Greater Manchester, was given her notice in November after turning down alternative offers from her employer.

Tracey made a second appeal on 11 January, to keep her current hours - which would mean working just one extra hour a day. Credit: ITV News

Go North West made changes to their vehicles which meant she could no longer "reach the pedals to drive" without a blind spot appearing.Tracey made a desperate appeal for her job on 11 January after being handed her notice, and now the bus firm has said she has been reinstated.

In December, Unite claims that bosses ruled that Tracey no longer had the 'capability' to safely drive their buses and offered her an alternative role at the company, but for less hours and pay.

However she declined the offer and was given 12 weeks notice, a decision which she appealed.

Thousands signed a petition calling for Mrs Scholes to be reinstated and supporters gathered outside the Queens Road bus depot in Cheetham Hill where the appeal hearing took place last week.

ITV News has contacted Go North West for a comment.