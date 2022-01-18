Thieves have stolen a catalytic converter from a car at a hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne in an "awful" crime.

Police were called to Tameside General Hospital at around 12am on Wednesday 5 January 2022.

Two men used a jack to gain access to the chassis of a Toyota Auris - which belonged to a 40-year-old woman - before stealing the converter and making off in a separate black Toyota Auris.

No arrests have been made and police have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Constable Ashlea Young, of GMP's Tameside Division said: "This is an awful crime which should not be underestimated.

"A member of the community has been left inconvenienced and significantly out of pocket after having to spend a large amount of money on vehicle repairs.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information about this incident as well as any information that can help us to identify the men pictured.

"We also ask that members of the public remain vigilant regarding suspicious activity around motor vehicles by reporting it to the police."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9225, quoting incident number 3107 of 05/01/2022.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111