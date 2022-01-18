Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.

Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking on Sunday.

The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge "for the club's upcoming games", starting with the visit of Aston Villa.

Ex-manager Rafa Benitez discusses the game with assistant Duncan Ferguson. Credit: PA

The club say Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker position by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with Goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly.

In a statement, the club said: "It is the second time he has taken caretaker charge at the Club, having guided the Blues to five points from three league games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in December 2019.

"An announcement on a permanent managerial appointment will be made in due course."