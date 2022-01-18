Family pay tribute to 'loving son, brother and father' from Oldham

The family of a man at the centre of a murder investigation have paid an emotional tribute to him.

34-year-old Ashley Walsh from Failsworth in Oldham went missing on the 7 January.

His body was found in a wooded area of Sandhills Park in Collyhurst after an appeal for information and search for Ashley.

Ashley Walsh's family pay tribute to him after his body was found in a Collyhurst park Credit: GMP

In a short statement, Ashley's family said: "Ashley, you have been tragically taken from us & our lives will never be the same.

"He was a loving son, brother & father that was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.

"Rest in peace Ashley, you will be forever in our hearts."

An area of Sandhills Park has been sealed off after Ashley's body was found Credit: MEN

Aaron Evitt, 33, of Brentnor Road, Manchester, and 45-year-old Gerrard McGlacken, of Kintore Walk, Manchester, have been charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

A 30-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has since been released on bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and are asked to contact police.