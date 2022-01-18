Shrewsbury Town have banned two fans from all games for a total of eight years following an investigation into Hillsborough taunts on the side's FA Cup trip to Liverpool.Videos emerged appearing to show a group of Shrewsbury fans in Liverpool city centre singing a song about the 1989 disaster which caused the death of 97 fans.The club has condemned those involved in the video and, following an investigation, have banned them from attending future games for a total of eight years.

In an official club statement, Shrewsbury Town said: "As part of the ongoing investigation into incidents at the Liverpool Emirates FA Cup tie, Shrewsbury Town has today banned two individuals from attending future games for a total of eight years."As a club we do not condone and will not tolerate any behaviour that breaches our supporter code of conduct and brings our good name into disrepute."Liverpool won 4-1 in the match at Anfield thanks to goals from Kaide Gordon, Roberto Firmino and a Fabinho brace, and will now face Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on 6 February.