Happy Mondays DJ and dancer Bez has tested positive for Covid-19 after making his debut on Dancing on Ice over the weekend.

The 57-year-old, from Manchester, has said he is "gutted" to miss training but is looking forward to skating again in week three.

He told the Daily Star: "I’ve had a positive test.

"I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for week three and I’ll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend."

Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, performed live for the first time on Sunday with his skating partner and reigning champion Angela Egan.

He was an instant fan favourite after taking to the ice with a fun and fruity routine to a Happy Mondays classic.

Bez is the only celebrity in series history to wear a helmet while skating after several brutal falls on the ice.

He told ITV Granada Reports: "At the moment it’s more like Bambi on ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition."

Dancing on Ice will return on Sunday on ITV at 7pm.

