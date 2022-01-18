The mother of a nine-year-old boy who sold air fresheners to make pocket money has spoken of her shock after the police ended up at her door.Donnan McHale, from Gorton, east Manchester, bought a packet of four fresheners from a pound shop then sold them individually for £1 each.In just four weeks, Donnan had earned enough to buy a coat, phone, bike and tracksuit.But his pitch outside a petrol station brought police officers to his door, after an alleged complaint from Sacred Heart RC Primary School, which he attends.His mum described how two PCs arrived at their home last week and asked to speak to Donnan.

Donnan's mum Alicia McHale said: "They wanted to speak to Donnan and ask what's going on with the air fresheners."

Donnan selling the air fresheners. Credit: MEN Media

Alicia believes a member of staff at the school spotted Donnan while visiting the petrol station and raised it with colleagues. She says another teacher then pulled Donnan out of class to quiz him about it.

Alicia said: "It should have been the headteacher, it should have been a discussion between us (his parents) and the headteacher."

Alicia says she saw the member of staff the next day at the school gates and believed the matter was closed.

When the two police officers knocked at her door they spoke very briefly to Donnan and didn't seem to have any concerns, his mum claims.

Alicia said: "Donnan explained...the officers were absolutely fine with it. They said they would have to pass it on to the care team but they thought he was doing a great job."

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police confirmed officers were responding to a report of 'concern for the welfare of a child'.

However, Alicia also received a call from children's services about the incident.

Manchester City Council would not comment on the specifics of the case but said children's services would always seek to "ensure a child or young person's safety and welfare at all times."

Alicia said she had been left upset and embarrassed at how the incident was handled and does not think it needed to be referred to the authorities.

Alicia said: "We're really proud of Donnan - they should be praising him for doing something like this when we've got children causing havoc on the streets."

Donnan and a customer at the petrol station. Credit: MEN Media

Asked if Donnan had been supervised while selling the air fresheners, Alicia said that she had spoken to the manager at Tesco who said they would "keep an eye" on him and that she left her phone number.

Alicia said: "He was only doing it for an hour after school each night before he came home to get his tea."In a statement, Tesco confirmed staff at the store were aware of what Donnan was doing and "made sure he was safe".A spokesperson for GMP said: "Police received a report of concern for the welfare of a child in the Gorton area."Officers attended the child's home address and completed the necessary checks and paperwork."Suzanne Walker, headteacher at Sacred Heart Primary School, said: "We take the health and wellbeing of our pupils both in school and out very seriously and it is our duty to seek further advice and guidance if concerns are raised with us about the welfare and safety of any of our pupils."