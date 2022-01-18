Two men have been charged with the murder of a missing man from Oldham.

34-year-old Ashley Walsh from Failsworth was last seen on Kintore Walk, Blackley, on 7 January.

Last week, Greater Manchester Police launched an appeal for information about Mr Walsh's whereabouts and said they were 'becoming increasingly concerned' about him.

Officers later found a body, which has since been formally identified as Ashley's, in a wooded area of Sandhills Park in Collyhurst. His next of kin have been informed.

Police taped off an area of Sandhills Park. Credit: MEN Media

Aaron Evitt, 33, of Brentnor Road, Manchester, and 45-year-old Gerrard McGlacken, of Kintore Walk, Manchester, have been charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

A 30-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has since been released on bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and are asked to contact police.