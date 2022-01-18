Rollercoaster fans are being given the chance to own pieces of Blackpool's Big One as the track gets a refurb.

Parts of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's most famous rollercoaster - known as the Pepsi Max Big One - can be bought by fans for a minimum of £150.

There are nine sections of the track available to order online, with the most expensive, The Big One Track Off-Cut, selling for £450 in just 90 minutes.

The Pleasure Beach says it has received enquires from all over the world, including the Netherlands and USA.

A week after the parts went up for sale several items have sold-out, including the Big One Track Platform, for £350, Big One Track long platform for £230 and the Big One Track Platform side handrail, which sold for £400.

The original Big One Steel running track is among the items up for sale. Credit: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Big One Track piece, sold on a wooden base, is rated five-stars by four delighted owners.

Brian T Jones, a verified owner, said: "Mine arrived today and I couldn't be happier with it.

"The wooden stand and gold plaque are a lovely touch (you can lift the track piece off the stand, it's not attached) and along with the certificate of authenticity, it really does feel like a true collector's piece."

Luke, a second verified owner, wrote: "This got delivered yesterday. I am so happy with it. I'm so happy that I own a piece of one of my favourite rollercoasters in the world."

The Pleasure Beach is also introducing a new 'Walk the Big One XL' experience this summer that will see people "taken to places the public have never been before" as they walk the Big One.

As part of the part in the £150 walk, fans will be taken to two new exciting locations on the ride course to enjoy spectacular views of the ride, theme park and sea.

In total, the full experience lasts 90 minutes and harnesses and protective clothing will be provided.

The experience is priced at £150 per person.