A zoo in the North West say the birth of two baby mandrills is "incredible".

The precious primates entered the world five weeks apart and are the first to be born at Chester Zoo in more than a decade.

The pair were born with grey faces but will develop their distinctive red muzzle with blue ridges when they grow older.

Mum Brio, 10, delivered the first baby, with the second arriving to more experienced mother, Obi, who is 17 years old.

The new babies are half siblings and share the same dad, Kamau.

When mandrills are born they cling tightly to their mums for the first few months of life, which has made it difficult for zookeepers to determine the sexes of their new arrivals.

Siobhan Ward, Primate Keeper at Chester Zoo, said: "To have two baby mandrills, born within weeks of each other, after more than 10 years, is just incredible.

“Mum Brio was actually the last baby to be born at the zoo more than a decade ago and, as a first-time mum, she’s doing a wonderful job and has adapted to parenthood brilliantly."

Mandrills living in the wild has declined in recent years, with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature listing them as a threatening species.

Primate experts say the biggest threat the species faces is habitat loss and they are also hunted for the bushmeat trade.

Credit: Chester Zoo

Dr. Nick Davis, Assistant Curator of Mammals at the zoo, added: "Our primate experts, using their decades of experience and knowhow, have closely monitored the group over the years to understand its delicate balance.

"Now, Kamau, a new dominant male who has been carefully integrated with the other 10 members, appears to have really hit it off with the females.

"The two youngsters he has sired will now join a co-ordinated breeding programme with other leading conservation zoos and add to the important insurance population for this charismatic species.”

Mandrills are the world’s largest monkey species and are native to a region of Western Africa.