A council leader has given a message of defiance in the face of the Texas terrorist incident.

Blackburn with Darwen’s Council leader Mohammed Khan, CBE, vowed "hate and division" would not win, and said "he will never forget Blackburn’s dignified and compassionate response to this terrible incident."

He added: "There has been a tremendous outpouring of solidarity and support for everyone affected by this week’s tragic events."

Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was killed after taking four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Saturday 15 January.

Akram flew to the states, bought a weapon and held people against their will in a 10-hour stand-off at the synagogue.

He was shot dead after the FBI stormed the building and all four hostages walked away unharmed.

On Sunday evening, Greater Manchester Police confirmed that they had arrested two teenagers in connection with the attack in Texas. They have now been released without charge.

A statement from Akram’s brother Gulbar, who said he had been involved in negotiating, said the hostage-taker “was suffering from mental health issues”.

The family said they were "absolutely devastated" by what had happened and “do not condone any of his actions”.

His brother wants to know why Mr Akram, who has a criminal conviction and had served 4 terms in prison, was allowed to fly to the US.

In his video message, Mr Khan also urged anyone to report those with extremist views.

“You are the eyes and ears of our communities and early intervention can and willprevent anything like this from happening ever again," he said.

He added, "This is Blackburn, a minority will not hinder our resolve as a strong and united community.”

Blackburn Labour MP Kate Hollburn has said the community condemns the actions of Akram.

She said: "Let's allow the FBI to do the investigation and see if there's any lessons to be learned"