Conservative Bury South MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour

The moment Christian Wakeford joined Labour benches ahead of Prime Minister's Questions

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford has defected from the Conservatives to Labour.

In a statement he said, "You [Boris Johnson] and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves".

Mr Wakeford, won Bury South, which had elected a Labour MP at every election since 1997, in 2019 with a majority of 402.

But, following the 'partygate' scandal engulfing 10 Downing Street, became the seventh MP to send in a letter of no confidence on Tuesday 18 January.

His move was announced just minutes before a session of Prime Minister's Questions, with the timing calculated to cause maximum damage to Mr Johnson.

In his resignation letter to prime minister Boris Johnson he said, "I have concluded that the policies of the Conservative government that you lead are doing nothing to help the people of my constituency and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse."

Welcoming his new MP, Labour leader Keir Starmer said he was delighted Mr Wakeford had crossed the Commons.

He said: "I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party. He has always put the people of Bury South first."

In a statement Mr Starmer added: "As Christian said, the policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

"People across Britain faces a cost of living crisis but this incompetent Tory government is asleep at the wheel, distracted by a chaos of its own making.

"Meanwhile families, businesses and pensioners are suffering from the Conservative failure to tackle rising food, fuel and energy prices.

"Labour are the only ones who have put forward a plan to help people through the Tory cost of living crisis.

"I’m determined to build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all and I’m delighted that Christian has decided to join us in this endeavour."

