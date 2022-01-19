'Devastated' family pay tribute to man, 73, killed in Lancashire bridge collapse

A grieving family has paid tribute to a 73-year-old man who died in a bridge collapse at a farm in a remote part of on a Lancashire farm.

Brian Harwood was killed when a Polaris Ranger vehicle pulling a trailer fell into a river, after the wooden bridge supported by scaffolding collapsed.

The incident happened on a farm in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale late on Tuesday.

Mr Harwood was from Penrith, Cumbria, police said.

In a statement, his partner said: "Brian meant so much to me and the people around us. Everyone he knew enjoyed his company.

Brian Harwood suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: Thomas Beresford

"We are devastated about what has taken place and fully support the investigation. I ask that people respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in private."

Detectives are continuing their investigation following the fatal bridge collapse.

Police were called around 4.25pm on January 18 following a report of a serious incident on a farm.

Eleven people were in the ranger vehicle and trailer at the time of the incident.

Mr Harwood, of Penrith, Cumbria suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has taken place and his next of kin are being supported by officers.

Two other men aged in their 60s and 70s are receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries.

Emergency services scrambled to the incident. Credit: Thomas Beresford

Emergency services including police, ambulance crews, fire crews and mountain rescue attended the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is continuing and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Detective Inspector Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our investigation into yesterday’s bridge collapse is very much ongoing.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Harwood’s loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners to establish what caused the bridge to collapse.

“Our enquiries are continuing with investigators expected to remain at the scene over the coming days.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to the members of the emergency services who supported the operation, in what were very difficult conditions, as well as the community of Roeburndale, for their support, while our enquiries continue.”