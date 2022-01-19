Tributes have been paid to former Liverpool FC chief executive Peter Robinson, who has died at the age of 86.

Described as "one of the most respected and admired people in the sport", Mr Robinson joined the Reds in 1965 and was chief executive from 1992 to 2000.

The club said he quickly made a close partnership with legendary chairman John Smith and together they focused on their "top priority: winning on the pitch."

By the time of his departure, Liverpool had lifted 28 major trophies during his tenure, including 12 league championships and four European Cups.

Liverpool FC has paid tribute to Mr Robinson, who they said played a "pivotal" role its success over his 35 years at the club.

A statement released from the Reds said: "Robinson provided invaluable support and built the infrastructure around all the managers he worked alongside, from Bill Shankly in his earliest days at the club to Gerard Houllier, with whom he was friends and key in bringing the Frenchman to the club in 1998.

"Always preferring to avoid the spotlight, he was nevertheless one of the most respected and admired people in the sport.

"Robinson passed away on Wednesday morning and the thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with his family and friends at this difficult time."